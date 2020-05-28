ICC honours Misbah on his 46th birthday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honoured Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who turned 46 on Thursday.

The sports governing body recalled some of the most memorable knocks of Pakistan’s former captain on its Twitter account.

On Misbah-ul-Haq’s 46th birthday, let us relive some of his most memorable knocks.



Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OAQ2vk9NHC — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

💥 101* v Australia, Abu Dhabi, 2014 💥



A blistering century off just 56 balls, which was then the joint-fastest Test hundred. What an innings it was 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IEO9MHz0MW — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

💥 114 v England, Lord’s, 2016 💥



When Misbah became the oldest captain to score a century and did the celebratory push-ups 💪 pic.twitter.com/IlpWgWzn5S — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

🔹 82 v India, Delhi, 2007 🔹



Although in a losing cause, this half-century from Misbah was an absolute show of grit 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ZejPcrz0Oe — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

🔸 161* v India, Kolkata, 2007 🔸



Same series and another masterclass under pressure against India, but this time his century ensured the match was drawn 👍 pic.twitter.com/p2CR3BdBtu — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

🔹 102 v England, Dubai, 2015 🔹



Another Pakistan win, thanks to a 350-plus first-innings total steered by Misbah’s lone century 💫 pic.twitter.com/Lw3es1hGrp — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

💥 83* v Sri Lanka, Colombo, #CWC 2011 💥



A memorable tournament and a memorable knock from Misbah. He was their highest run-getter in this edition of @cricketworldcup with 248 runs in six innings at an average of 49.60. pic.twitter.com/Le30dZy0Fr — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

🔹 96* v West Indies, #CT13 🔹



📽️ Lastly, relive his ODI best – a 127-ball 96* – from the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.pic.twitter.com/dxUsGAKVGs — ICC (@ICC) May 28, 2020

Misbah-ul-Haq represented Pakistan in 276 fixtures (75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is) and has 11,132 runs to his name.

He has been rewarded the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards by the government of Pakistan in 2014 and 2017 respectively for his contributions to the game.

The right-handed batsman is also an ICC Spirit of Cricket award winner and PCB’s Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.