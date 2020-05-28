Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

ICC honours Misbah on his 46th birthday

Posted: May 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ICC honours Misbah on his 46th birthday

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honoured Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who turned 46 on Thursday.

The sports governing body recalled some of the most memorable knocks of Pakistan’s former captain on its Twitter account.

Misbah-ul-Haq represented Pakistan in 276 fixtures (75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is) and has 11,132 runs to his name.

He has been rewarded the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards by the government of Pakistan in 2014 and 2017 respectively for his contributions to the game.

The right-handed batsman is also an ICC Spirit of Cricket award winner and PCB’s Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

