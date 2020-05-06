Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Sports

Former spinners Tauseef, Mushtaq pick their deam bowling pairs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Former spinners Tauseef, Mushtaq pick their deam bowling pairs

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Online

Former Pakistan spinners Tauseef Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed picked their dream bowling pair.

The criteria for selection of the spinners was a minimum of 75 Test wickets.

“Former Test off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed named his former colleague and co-hero of the famous 1987 Bangalore Test victory Iqbal Qasim as his dream partner from yesteryears before naming former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as his other partner,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a press release.

Tauseef said that he was lucky to play with the likes of Abdul Qadir and Iqbal Qasim in his career. “If asked to pick one spinner as my partner, I would go for Iqbal Qasim who partnered with me in the famous 1987 Bangalore Test win. The performance we gave in that Test match is for all to see and remember. Iqbal remained very helpful and mentored me throughout my career.”

He picked Mushtaq Ahmed as his other partner. “Although, I didn’t play much with Mushtaq, I always admired his skills and temperament. Mushtaq was a very exciting player and never used to get fazed by any situation. He was an attacking bowler who used to take on the batsmen and crack jokes while bowling. We played together for UBL and Mushtaq’s temperament and bravery always stood out for me.”

Mushtaq thanked Tauseef for naming him and said that he was a mentor, role model and  someone who always supported him. “Among former cricketers I would like to name Saqlain Mushtaq as my bowling partner. Although I played a few matches with Abdul Qadir, I chose Saqlain as Qadir and I were similar bowlers while Saqlain being an off-spinner provided variety. Saqlain and I featured in a lot of matches and were part of many victories.”

He picked Yasir Shah among recent cricketers. “Yasir has sped his way to 200 wickets in Test cricket and has broken many records. It would be an honour for me to bowl with Yasir.”

