Former cricketer Saleem Malik calls for equal law for players

Pakistan’s former Test captain Saleem Malik has said that many players would find themselves in hot water if the findings of the inquiry against retired fast-bowler Ata-ur-Rehman come out in the open.

“The same law should be in place for everyone,” Saleem said while speaking in Samaa TV program Awaz. “I was acquitted by the courts after fighting my case for eight years. I was previously exonerated in an inquiry by former Supreme Court of Pakistan judge GA Ibrahim before a high court judge gave the decision against me. I believe that I should be treated in the same way as other cricketers are.”

He added that the side was divided into groups led by former fast-bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis who wanted to lead the side. “Former PCB chief Arif Ali Khan Abbasi asked me if I wanted to take the reins. I took the job and went on to win every series during my tenure. From that moment on, rifts began to take place. I was left alone and conspiracies began to take place.”

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Khalid Mehmood said that harsh punishments would have been handed to the players who were named in the match-fixing inquiries if the claimants had stuck to their statements in the inquiry.

He went on to say that that the 1999 World Cup squad that reach the final was extremely good and even Imran Khan said that it was better than the one which won the tournament back in 1992. “The side was the best team in the tournament and they were playing extremely well. Losing matches to weak teams was surprising undoubtedly and I even mentioned that before. Losing the competition after beating India in ODIs was disappointing. Pakistan were on top of their game when they reached the final at Lord’s. They adopted the strategy of batting first at the venue but some thought that they should have bowled first since it had rained the day before. The bowling unit was so strong that they could have troubled Australia on a wet pitch.”