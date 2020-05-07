Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners

Photo Courtesy: PCB/Online

Former Pakistan all-rounders Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood have picked legendary cricketer Imran Khan as their dream bowling partner.

“I would like to make my dream pair with Imran Khan as I started playing cricket after being inspired by him. Imran was a hero for me and my favourite cricketer,” Mehmood said as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release. “Among the present lot of bowlers, I choose Shaheen Shah Afridi. I know his capabilities well having worked with him closely.”

The former bowler named Babar Azam as his batting partner. “He is an exceptional timer and I have seen some special innings by him from the dressing room during my stint with the national team as bowling coach.”

Razzaq said that he too wished to bowl alongside Imran. “I played with many great cricketers and I consider it a matter of pride and honour, my dream was to bowl in tandem with Imran Khan.”

The all-rounder picked Javed Miandad as his batting partner, stating that it would “have been an honour to have batted with him”.

Abdul Razzaq Azhar Mehmood Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan
 
