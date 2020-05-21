Flashback: Saeed Anwar scores then highest ODI score of 194

Pakistan opening batsman Saeed Ajmal played a memorable 194-run knock against India in Chennai on this day back in 1997.

It was once the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

May 21, 1997



May 21, 1997



Saeed Anwar scored record-breaking 194 runs off 146 balls vs India in Independence Cup match in Chennai.



pic.twitter.com/f5FnzkeR2q — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) May 21, 2020

Anwar’s stellar performance with the bat helped Pakistan finish at 327-5 in their 50 overs. India went on to lose the game by 35 runs as they were dismissed for 292 in 49.2 overs.