Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England Cricket Board given green light by government for return

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England Cricket Board given green light by government for return

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The England and Wales Cricket Board will step up plans to restart the sport behind closed doors after the British government gave the green light to return to action.

Government officials have confirmed cricket and other sports will be able to resume from next week after the publication of health and safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The ECB will now study the document to determine how it can help the process of its sport emerging from the pandemic lockdown.

“We are extremely heartened by Saturday’s announcement from the Secretary of State, which will support the return of professional, domestic cricket behind closed doors, and provides a meaningful next step for recreational players to begin playing at their clubs again,” an ECB statement said on Sunday.

“Over the coming week, we will seek to understand the specific guidance from Government’s medical teams so that we can provide support for cricket clubs who will be eager to see their communities safely playing in small groups.”

The Government’s approval of stage three of the return to elite sport came only two days after the ECB pushed back the start of the domestic season until August 1.

International cricket is pencilled in to return on July 8 after Cricket West Indies approved in principle the tour of England.

Plans have been drawn up to create “bio-secure” environments around each Test match, which are tentatively scheduled to start on July 8, 16, and 24 and are to be held behind closed doors in Southampton and Manchester.

England named a 55-man training group on Friday to prepare for the series, as well as a planned visit from Pakistan and limited-overs games against Australia.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England ENGLAND CRICKET BOARD Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan’s Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’
Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
I'd have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
I’d have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
PCB chief executive backs call for even distribution of revenue
PCB chief executive backs call for even distribution of revenue
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.