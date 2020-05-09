Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Empty stadiums will rob cricket of its magic, warns Kohli

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Empty stadiums will rob cricket of its magic, warns Kohli

Photo: AFP

India captain Virat Kohli believes cricket will be robbed of its “magical moments” if games are forced into empty stadiums when the sport emerges from its pandemic lockdown.

“It might happen. I honestly don’t know how everyone’s going to be able to take that, because we are used to playing in front of so many passionate people,” said the star batsman.

“It will be played at a very good intensity, but that feel of the crowd connecting with the players, everyone feeling that tension around the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate,” he told Star Sports on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted all major sporting events.

“We will play the sport how it’s supposed to be played but those magical moments would be very difficult to come by,” Kohli said.

Some European football leagues are already making plans to restart in empty stadiums. There are now major doubts on whether the Twenty20 World Cup will start in Australia in October.

The International Cricket Council has said it is “exploring all options” for the tournament.

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said it would be a “hollow feeling” if games are played in front of empty stands.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket virat kohli
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Cricket, Virat Kohli, Coronavirus, T20 World Cup
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Former Pakistan pacer Ata-ur-Rehman says Wasim Akram destroyed his career
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah's birthday
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
India pacer Mohammed Shami opens up about suicidal thoughts
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Jason Roy admits PSL matches behind closed doors felt strange
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
Watch: Mike Tyson showcases amazing speed, power in training video
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India
Shoaib Akhtar ready to coach any team, including India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.