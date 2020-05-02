Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia shared the highlights of Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah’s memorable Test century on his 34th birthday.

The leg spinner went on to top score with 113 in Pakistan’s first innings against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. He scored 13 boundaries in the process before getting caught out by Pat Cummins.

Pakistan lost the game by an innings and 48 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Pakistan yasir shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, Cricket Australia, Yasir Shah,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks
PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years
PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years
PCB's legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
PCB’s legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar
Ramiz Raja asks fans to stop supporting tainted players
Ramiz Raja asks fans to stop supporting tainted players
Kamran Akmal requests PCB to not get personal with players
Kamran Akmal requests PCB to not get personal with players
Sana Mir retires from international cricket
Sana Mir retires from international cricket
Surrey cancel Shadab Khan’s contract
Surrey cancel Shadab Khan’s contract
Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to 'trailbrazer' Sana Mir
Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to ‘trailbrazer’ Sana Mir
Kamran Akmal surprised by harshness of Umar Akmal’s punishment
Kamran Akmal surprised by harshness of Umar Akmal’s punishment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.