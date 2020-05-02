Cricket Australia celebrates Yasir Shah’s birthday

Cricket Australia shared the highlights of Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah’s memorable Test century on his 34th birthday.

One of the more unlikely stories of the summer was @Shah64Y‘s maiden Test 100 in Adelaide!



He turns 34 today so have another look at the highlights from his entertaining 113 pic.twitter.com/XjL6jHO2Aw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 2, 2020

The leg spinner went on to top score with 113 in Pakistan’s first innings against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. He scored 13 boundaries in the process before getting caught out by Pat Cummins.

Pakistan lost the game by an innings and 48 runs.