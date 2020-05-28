Chances slim of T20 World Cup happening this year

The chances of this year’s T20 World Cup taking place as scheduled in Australia are getting slimmer despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) refuting speculations of the tournament getting postponed, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

An official decision is to be made after a board meeting comes to a close on May 28 but a source from the contingency planning said that hosting the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic would be too much of a risk.

International cricket is likely to resume soon but it faces challenges of bringing 16 teams from across the world into one country and creating a bio-secure environment.

The sport’s governing body has to keep travel restriction policies and safety protocols in check, while organising the tournament behind closed doors would have financial setbacks.

Alternate plans have been devised by the ICC’s Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) for the rescheduling of the tournament.