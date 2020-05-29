Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has refuted former Pakistan pacer Sikander Bakht’s claims that the cricketer confessed India lost to England on purpose in order to eliminate Pakistan from last year’s Cricket World Cup.

The former Pakistan fast-bowler tweeted that the England all-rounder had made the confession in his autobiography.

Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it Pakistan India relationship @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/ioqFSHeeg1 — Sikander Bakht (@Sikanderbakhts) May 28, 2020

The England all-rounder, while reacting to the former Pakistan cricketer’s remarks, denied making any such statement.

You won’t find it cause I have never said it… it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait” 🤷♂️ https://t.co/uIUYXVaxLB — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 28, 2020

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for last year’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals were dependent on the hosts losing to India in their round-robin stage fixture in Birmingham.

England won the fixture by 31 runs before going on to win the World Cup.