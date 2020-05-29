Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Cricket

Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark

Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has refuted former Pakistan pacer Sikander Bakht’s claims that the cricketer confessed India lost to England on purpose in order to eliminate Pakistan from last year’s Cricket World Cup.

The former Pakistan fast-bowler tweeted that the England all-rounder had made the confession in his autobiography.

The England all-rounder, while reacting to the former Pakistan cricketer’s remarks, denied making any such statement.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for last year’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals were dependent on the hosts losing to India in their round-robin stage fixture in Birmingham.

England won the fixture by 31 runs before going on to win the World Cup.

