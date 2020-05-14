Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Babar's appointment as ODI captain met with mixed reactions

Posted: May 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar’s appointment as ODI captain met with mixed reactions

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam was appointed the skipper of Pakistan’s ODI team on Wednesday as the cricket board announced the central contracts for its players for the 2020-21 season.

Users of social media website Twitter took to the micro-blogging website to react to the appointment. Several fans were happy about the news while some fear that the burden of captaincy will have a negative effect on the talismanic batsman.

Babar replaced wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the front man of the Pakistan side in the 50-over format after having taken over the T20I side earlier on.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-getter in last year’s Cricket World Cup with 474 runs from eight games at an average of 67.71.

Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan
 
Pakistan, Babar Azam, ODI, Cricket, Pakistan ODI team
 
