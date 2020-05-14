Babar’s appointment as ODI captain met with mixed reactions

Babar Azam was appointed the skipper of Pakistan’s ODI team on Wednesday as the cricket board announced the central contracts for its players for the 2020-21 season.

Users of social media website Twitter took to the micro-blogging website to react to the appointment. Several fans were happy about the news while some fear that the burden of captaincy will have a negative effect on the talismanic batsman.

Presenting you the most sylish batsman and the captain of this era❤🙌

The specialis @ cover drive, best wishes newly appointed captain of Pakistani team @babarazam258 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/PWlZ9Hg4bj — Azizullah (@jamro_azizi44) May 14, 2020

I’m being optimistic but he can’t do much about his team. He is the best batsman Pakistan currently has, however, I’ve doubts on his leadership skills. Welcome captain! #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/JJeDQFzndQ — Nouman Khan Nasir (@takochi07) May 13, 2020

Babar Azam is appointed as ODI Captain of team Pakistan along with T20I Captaincy while Azhar Ali will lead team in test.



Congratulations 🎉#BabarAzam❣️ pic.twitter.com/AyEkCIvmoD — Alyan Hussnain (@alyan_hussnain) May 13, 2020

Many many Congratulations new ODI captain 🇵🇰

hope for the best results❤#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/DCydnoScTY — Hamza Waheed (@HamzaWaheed67) May 13, 2020

Congratulations !

Presenting you our new ODI Captain🇵🇰

Babar Azam is appointed as ODI captain .#babarazam @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/MRtM6jBR4B — Isma (@twadiBehen) May 13, 2020

I hope Pakistsn’s cricket will improve in his capacity. Best of luck#BabarAzam https://t.co/heXqWEUA91 — Tariq Masroof (@TariqMasroof) May 13, 2020

King is conquering everything one by one. ❤️ More power to you #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/m1yBs2Ud3B — Osman Qureshi (@QureshiSayss_) May 13, 2020

May he prove to be instrumental in grooming and leading the young #Pakistan cricket team. Great talent. #babarazam pic.twitter.com/AdyKKGi2k6 — Usman Tipu (@usman_tipu) May 13, 2020

Congratulations😘 very exciting to watch an ODI match under his leadership hope so this situation end soon and we could watch his more cover drives & hope so this will not make any effect on his performance #babarazam pic.twitter.com/zv7a0a974w — زین (@hassanzayn687) May 13, 2020

Not in favour to give him Odi captaincy no doubt he is the modern dayz upcoming goat but handleing too much responsibilities is not his work at this time he should have to focus much much more on his battingWe have got such diamond after along wait we cannot spoil him #babarazam pic.twitter.com/AGdRWvxbeC — aaliyan says (@AaliyanSaleem20) May 13, 2020

I think #BabarAzam should focus more on batting skills. He should not have been captain so early. — Anas Baloch (@AnasBal53036436) May 13, 2020

Babar replaced wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the front man of the Pakistan side in the 50-over format after having taken over the T20I side earlier on.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-getter in last year’s Cricket World Cup with 474 runs from eight games at an average of 67.71.