Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that talismanic batsman Babar Azam will replace wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as the side’s ODI skipper.

The announcement was made by the board as they announced the central contracts for its men’s cricketers.

“Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the 18-player men’s central contract list for the 2020-21 season, which will come into effect from July 1,” a press release by the cricket board read. “The Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed Azhar Ali as Test and Babar Azam as ODI and T20I captains for the period during which Pakistan is scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020.”

Naseem has been awarded for some stellar performances as he became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick.

On the other hand, young fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been promoted from Category B to Category A after taking the most number of Test wickets in the 2019-20 season as the 20-year-old further cements his place as the side’s pace spearhead.

Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood have been awarded Category B contracts, whereas Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah have also faced demotions in the category classification.

The newly constituted Emerging players’ category comprises of Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf

Meanwhile, the pace trio of Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have all missed out on central contracts.

Category A: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category B: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.

Category C: Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq,
Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, PCB central contracts
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
People trying to get famous at my expense: Wasim Akram
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Pakistan may extend upcoming England tour
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Babar Azam replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI captain
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
Babar Azam pays tribute to his mother
'No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours'
‘No reason for Australia, England to skip Pakistan tours’
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
Former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mehmood name their dream partners
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal's case
PCB disciplinary panel releases detailed verdict of Umar Akmal’s case
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Imran Tahir picks Pakistan legend in dream T20I side
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Aqib Javed says he received life threats during match-fixing investigations
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan's spin-bowling coach
Saeed Ajmal keen on becoming Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.