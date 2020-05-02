Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Australian players tried to defame Pakistan, claims former PCB CEO

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Arif Ali Khan Abbasi has claimed that three former Australian cricketers tried to defame Pakistan by leveling false match-fixing allegations against Test skipper Saleem Malik.

“Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May accused Saleem Malik of fixing games,” Abbasi said in a video. “They made the allegations after six months into the series conclusion.”

He added that the International Cricket Council had instructed the PCB to look into the claims made by the Australian players.

“Former judge Fakhruddin G Ebrahim had termed the allegations false.”

