Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’

Photo: AFP

The Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts said that it will keep an eye on West Indies and Pakistan’s tour of England before sending its team to the country for their limited-overs series.

Australia will tour for England for three ODIs and three T20Is after West Indies and Pakistan. However, uncertainty looms over the tour due to travel restrictions over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“I think there’s some chance we could send a team over,” the Chief Executive of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts said while speaking with Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. “Obviously we won’t jeopardise the safety of the players but the best test of that is the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we’re due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch.”

West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match Test series in England in June while Pakistan will play three Tests and three T20Is from July till August.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, England, Cricket, Australia, West Indies, Cricket Australia, Coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Shoaib Akhtar’s 2002 bowling spell listed among best of 2000s
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
Flintoff recalls being told off by Wasim Akram on debut
ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed's iconic knock on his birthday
ICC remembers Sarfaraz Ahmed’s iconic knock on his birthday
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam's cover drives
Kane Williamson wants to emulate Babar Azam’s cover drives
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz blessed with baby girl
Pakistan's cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's children's hospital initiative
Pakistan’s cricketers back head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s children’s hospital initiative
Flashback: Saeed Anwar scores then highest ODI score of 194
Flashback: Saeed Anwar scores then highest ODI score of 194
Kevin Pietersen’s wife presents him with a special chair
Kevin Pietersen’s wife presents him with a special chair
Pakistan not using England tour as leverage, says PCB CEO
Pakistan not using England tour as leverage, says PCB CEO
Watch: Pakistan cricketers discuss their new central contracts
Watch: Pakistan cricketers discuss their new central contracts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.