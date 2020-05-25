Australia hoping Pakistan tour to England goes ‘without a hitch’

The Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts said that it will keep an eye on West Indies and Pakistan’s tour of England before sending its team to the country for their limited-overs series.

Australia will tour for England for three ODIs and three T20Is after West Indies and Pakistan. However, uncertainty looms over the tour due to travel restrictions over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“I think there’s some chance we could send a team over,” the Chief Executive of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts said while speaking with Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. “Obviously we won’t jeopardise the safety of the players but the best test of that is the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we’re due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch.”

West Indies are scheduled to play a three-match Test series in England in June while Pakistan will play three Tests and three T20Is from July till August.