Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Australia dethrone Pakistan as number one T20I team

Posted: May 1, 2020
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Australia moved on top of the T20I team standings according to the fresh rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The side dethroned Pakistan, who had held the number one position for over two years.

The Men in Green broke all sorts of records as Sarfaraz Ahmed forged a formidable unit but results were woeful in 2019 and the side has now dropped three places into fourth.

Australia are also atop the Test rankings.

England, on the other hand, have retained their position as the top ODI side.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation and suspension of all international cricket around the world.

