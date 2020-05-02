Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Australia ban bowlers from using sweat, saliva for ball shining

Posted: May 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australia ban bowlers from using sweat, saliva for ball shining

Photo: AFP

The Australian government has prohibited the use of saliva and sweat to shine the cricket ball under its guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The guidelines have been jointly made by the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in conjunction with federal and state governments along with medical experts and sporting bodies.

The restrictions have been classified into three levels.

“Level A” will only allow players to train on an individual basis. It will be moved to “Level B” which will allow team training but with limitations which include the prohibition of drills to avoid physical contact between players and shining of the ball with sweat and saliva.

“Level C” allows unregulated training and sporting competitions to likely be enforced later this year. 

Earlier, there were speculations that the International Cricket Council would allow bowlers to shine the red ball with artificial substances as an alternative to using saliva on cherries which will reduce the chances of players contracting the coronavirus.

