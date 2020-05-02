Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Akhtar to respond to PCB legal advisor’s defamation notice

Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Akhtar to respond to PCB legal advisor’s defamation notice

Photo: AFP

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced that he has hired a lawyer to respond to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi’s defamation notice.

“I’ve received a notice from Tafazzul Rizvi which is based on lies and fabrications,” Akhtar tweeted. “I’ve engaged Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi as my lawyer to send befitting legal reply on my behalf to said notice.”

The Rawalpindi Express said that he stands by his remarks regarding the “incompetence and unsatisfactory performance of Rizvi”.

Akhtar, who came to the defence of batsman Umar Akmal over being served a three-year ban for not reporting match-fixing approaches, had said that the cricket board had vented its anger on the batsman before going on to remark that the punishment was too harsh.

“The PCB’s legal department and the advisor are highly inept,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video. “I don’t know where Tafazzul Rizvi has come from. He has good contacts and is working with the cricket board for the past 10 to 15 years. There is not a single case that he hasn’t lost. He lost one to me as well.”

Related: PCB’s legal advisor serves defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar

He added that the PCB allowed betting when they gave a contract to a company to live stream cricket matches. “Betting is illegal under our laws and Constitution. How could they have ignored this?”

Rizvi, in the notice, stated that the pacer’s remarks harmed his reputation. He added that the former cricketer issued false statements against him on social media.

Related: Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks

The legal advisor claimed that he will take legal action against the Rawalpindi Express unless he pays Rs100 million for defaming him.

The PCB — in a press release — has also expressed its disappointment with Akhtar’s “poor choice of words”.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the PCB’s legal advisor has asked the former cricketer to pay Rs10 million for defaming him. The amount is Rs100 million. The error is regretted

