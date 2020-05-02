Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Cricket

Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Afridi, Yousuf urge Akhtar, Tafazzul to resolve their differences

Former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf have asked fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi to end their tussle.

The duo took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

“There is no doubt that Shoaib Akhtar is a star player of Pakistan,” Yousuf tweeted. “He and Tafazzul Rizvi both should try to solve the matter with mutual understanding. Such incidents have a negative impact on the sport and young players as a whole.”

Afridi also made similar remarks and offered to play the role of a mediator to sort the issue.

Akhtar, who came to the defence of batsman Umar Akmal over being served a three-year ban for not reporting match-fixing approaches, had said that the cricket board had vented its anger on the batsman before going on to remark that the punishment was too harsh.

“The PCB’s legal department and the advisor are highly inept,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video. “I don’t know where Tafazzul Rizvi has come from. He has good contacts and is working with the cricket board for the past 10 to 15 years. There is not a single case that he hasn’t lost. He lost one to me as well.”

Rizvi, in a defamation notice to the Rawalpindi Express, stated that the pacer’s remarks harmed his reputation. He added that the former cricketer issued false statements against him on social media.

The legal adviser said that he will take legal action against the Rawalpindi Express unless he pays Rs100 million for defaming him after which the Rawalpindi Express sought the services of lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi to respond to the defamation notice.

