Yuvraj, Rohit urge Pakistan, India fans to remain calm with players

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have urged the fans of the Pakistan and Indian cricket teams to be patient with their sides when the two arch-rivals meet.

“Big example is India-Pakistan game,” said Yuvraj, while discussing negativity towards players through social media on Instagram with Rohit Sharma. “Everybody is giving their 100 per cent on the field and only one team is going to win. Sometimes the opposition is going to win and sometimes you are going to win.”

Yuvraj feels India have won all their World Cup fixtures against Pakistan because they can handle pressure better. “Similarly, Pakistan in the earlier decade was a much better team who did the same. People from both countries need to be patient towards their players.”

Sharma said that it was necessary for fans to not lose their cool with players as they are playing to win. “They should not call for exclusion of players from the team by saying that they are not performing well.”

The opening batsman said that fans should let the players do their work.