Younis Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar over controversial anti-PCB remarks

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan voiced his support for Shoaib Akhtar who was handed a defamation notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi for his recent remarks.

“What a befitting and bitter truth spoken by Shoaib Akhtar,” Younis tweeted. “It takes a backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright. It’s time for the Pakistan Cricket Board to honestly evaluate his remarks for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and its players.”

What a befitting and bitter truth spoken by @shoaib100mph! It takes a backbone to be simply uncompromisingly forthright. Time for @TheRealPCB to honestly evaluate his remarks for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket and its players. I stand by with #ShoaibAkhtar. pic.twitter.com/VuVYIYpcgi — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) April 29, 2020

Earlier, Akhtar had come to the defence of batsman Umar Akmal who has been handed a three-year suspension for not reporting match-fixing approaches.

Akhtar said that the board has vented its anger on the batsman before going on to remark that the punishment was too harsh.

Akhtar said the PCB’s legal department and advisor are highly inept.

The cricket board — in a press release — expressed its disappointment with Shoaib Akhtar on his “poor choice of words”.