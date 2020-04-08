Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
Wisden Cricket shared a video of Quetta Gladiators opener Ahmed Shahzad taking a brilliant outfield catch during the National T20 Cup.

The cricketing magazine shared a clip of Shahzad catching the ball while diving full length to his right and asked whether it ranks among the greatest outfield catches of all time.

Shahzad has represented Pakistan in 153 international fixtures across all three formats.

