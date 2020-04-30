Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Williamson, Taylor win big in New Zealand Cricket awards

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Williamson, Taylor win big in New Zealand Cricket awards

Photo: AFP

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor headlined the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) awards for 2019.

Williamson, who was named the player of the tournament in last year’s Cricket World Cup in England, was named the Black Cap’s men’s ODI Player of the Year.

New Zealand qualified for their second consecutive World Cup final under the right-handed batsman’s leadership in the tournament, in which he scored 578 runs at an average of 82.57.

Taylor bagged the men’s T20 Player of the Year award for his consistent performances against Sri Lanka, England and India.

On the other hand, Suzie Bates — who scored two half-centuries in a three-match women’s ODI series against South Africa — picked up the women’s ODI Player of the Year award.

It was the White Ferns only series in the 50-over format in the past year.

Moreover, Sophie Devine’s record of six consecutive half-centuries won her the women’s T20I Player of the year award.  

