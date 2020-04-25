Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Cricket

West Indies postpones England Test tour

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The West Indies announced that it has postponed its three-match Test tour of England scheduled this year.

“The decision to postpone the tour came as a result of the uncertainty over the safe resumption of cricket in the United Kingdom as well as international air travel,” the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) stated on its website.

“As a result, it was a logically mutual decision to postpone the tour to a later date until clearance is granted by the UK government. The proposed window for the likely staging of this series is now July until the end of September.”

Johnny Grave, the chief executive of the board, said they were in talks to reschedule the series. “Clearly, playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board and other internationals boards on trying to find new dates. We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so.”

The opening game of the three-match series was scheduled from June 4 to 8 at The Oval while the second Test was to be played from June 12 to 16 at Edgbaston. The third and final Test was scheduled from June 25 to 29 at Lord’s.  

Earlier, ECB had announced that no professional cricket will be played in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

