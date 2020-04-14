Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style

Posted: Apr 14, 2020
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith's batting style

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Quetta Gladiators released a video of their teenage star Naseem Shah imitating the batting style of Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Naseem has impressed in his young career so far and made his Test debut against Australia.

All cricketing activities in Pakistan remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the country into lockdown.

Naseem Shah steve smith
 
