Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style

Quetta Gladiators released a video of their teenage star Naseem Shah imitating the batting style of Australian batsman Steve Smith.
Naseem has impressed in his young career so far and made his Test debut against Australia.
#WeTheGladiators
Can you guess which batsman @iNaseemShah is copying 👀🧐
💡Hint: He’s an Aussie 🇦🇺#PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/4u2pe9mzZh
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) April 13, 2020
All cricketing activities in Pakistan remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the country into lockdown.