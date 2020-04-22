Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Wasim Khan calls for unity to tackle coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Wasim Khan calls for unity to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Photo: AFP

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, has said that a joint effort is needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cricketing fraternity needs unity at the moment due to the pandemic,” Wasim said in a media talk. “It has had extraordinary implications and the world needs unity to fight the disease at the moment.”

He went on to say that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will work on solutions in its upcoming Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.  

Wasim, terming the meeting as important, further said that the PCB is looking to give meaningful input and will present its views.  

The PCB official further remarked that the cricket board will get a chance to learn from its counterparts in the meeting where several matters such as financial issues, bilateral cricketing series and global ICC events will be discussed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan Cricket Board Waseem Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Waseem Khan, ICC, International Cricket Council, ICC, PCB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Ponting names Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he’s ever faced
Ponting names Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he’s ever faced
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England's Dominic Bess
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess
Muhammad Amir backs Naseem Shah for success
Muhammad Amir backs Naseem Shah for success
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.