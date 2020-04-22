Wasim Khan calls for unity to tackle coronavirus pandemic

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, has said that a joint effort is needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cricketing fraternity needs unity at the moment due to the pandemic,” Wasim said in a media talk. “It has had extraordinary implications and the world needs unity to fight the disease at the moment.”

He went on to say that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will work on solutions in its upcoming Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.

Wasim, terming the meeting as important, further said that the PCB is looking to give meaningful input and will present its views.

The PCB official further remarked that the cricket board will get a chance to learn from its counterparts in the meeting where several matters such as financial issues, bilateral cricketing series and global ICC events will be discussed.