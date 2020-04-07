Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has criticised fast-bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for taking an indefinite break from Test cricket to focus on their white-ball career.

“The staff had to select youngsters for the Australia tour because the duo ditched us before it was to get underway,” he said in a video conference. “It was a new leadership and we decided to groom a fresh crop of players. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has now wants a policy for the players regarding this.”

He stressed on the need to have a mechanism that makes sure that the team knows it can rely on its players.

The former pacer said that Pakistan’s performance in the tour of Australia would have been different had the duo stuck around, adding that the management will not have a problem anymore in moving on from then now that they are building and expanding the squad.

However, Waqar also added he has no negative feelings towards them but admitted that they should contribute more for the country in the shorter version of the game.

Younis, speaking on the suspension of cricketing activities across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, urged his players to return with a fresh approach. “There are less breaks in today’s game and the players can avail this opportunity to energize themselves and spend time with their families.”