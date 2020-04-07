Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has criticised fast-bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for taking an indefinite break from Test cricket to focus on their white-ball career.

“The staff had to select youngsters for the Australia tour because the duo ditched us before it was to get underway,” he said in a video conference. “It was a new leadership and we decided to groom a fresh crop of players. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has now wants a policy for the players regarding this.”

He stressed on the need to have a mechanism that makes sure that the team knows it can rely on its players.

The former pacer said that Pakistan’s performance in the tour of Australia would have been different had the duo stuck around, adding that the management will not have a problem anymore in moving on from then now that they are building and expanding the squad.

However, Waqar also added he has no negative feelings towards them but admitted that they should contribute more for the country in the shorter version of the game.

Younis, speaking on the suspension of cricketing activities across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, urged his players to return with a fresh approach. “There are less breaks in today’s game and the players can avail this opportunity  to energize themselves and spend time with their families.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Amir wahab riaz waqar younis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi
Indians lash out at Yuvraj, Harbhajan for praising Shahid Afridi
Umar Akmal has destiny in his hands, says coach Misbah
Umar Akmal has destiny in his hands, says coach Misbah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.