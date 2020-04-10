Umar Akmal not challenging corruption charges against him

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is not be challenging the charges of corruption against him.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the matter will be heard by the chairman of a disciplinary committee after it determined that the batsman has not asked for a hearing.

Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan will be hearing the case.

“The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code,” the release read.

Akmal has been accused of violating Article 2.4.4 which states, “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”