Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Umar Akmal not challenging corruption charges against him

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Umar Akmal not challenging corruption charges against him

Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is not be challenging the charges of corruption against him.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the matter will be heard by the chairman of a disciplinary committee after it determined that the batsman has not asked for a hearing.

Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan will be hearing the case.

“The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code,” the release read.

Akmal has been accused of violating Article 2.4.4 which states, “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Corruption Pakistan Cricket Board umar akmal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Umar Akmal, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Lahore High Court, PCB Anti-Corruption Code,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for 'ditching' Pakistan
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.