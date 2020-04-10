Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

UFC 249 postponed due to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
UFC 249 postponed due to coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: UFC/Twitter

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Thursday scrapped controversial plans to stage a fight card later this month as the United States battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The mixed martial arts organisation had planned to hold UFC 249 without fans at an undisclosed location, reportedly an Indian tribal reservation in California.

However in an abrupt U-turn on Thursday, UFC said it had postponed the event at the request of broadcasters ESPN.

“While the organisation was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bouts until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a UFC statement said. “UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedule as soon as possible.”

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that UFC chief Dana White planned to hold the event at the Tachi Palace Resort Casino in central California on April 18.

By staging the event on tribal land, the UFC could have sidestepped state guidelines aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 infections that have brought sports to a standstill.

However the move met with resistance from California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who urged the UFC to postpone.

“This event would involve dozens of individuals flying to California and driving to a casino for a purpose no one can honestly claim is essential,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Going ahead with this event is not the right move.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has already postponed three events after officials were unable to find venues to stage fights amid restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus UFC 249
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
UFC, Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 249, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for 'ditching' Pakistan
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.