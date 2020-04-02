Tymal Mills praises PSL for passion, bowling quality

England and Quetta Gladiators pacer Tymal Mills has said that Pakistan Super League is one of the top cricketing tournaments of the world.

Mills, speaking in a video conversation on ESPNcricinfo with former England cricketers Mark Butcher and Alan Gardener, said that it was impossible to compare the Pakistan Super League with the Indian Premier League due to the size of the stadiums.

“In terms of passion for the game and especially because they (Pakistan) haven’t had sustained level of cricket in the country for so long, you can tell what it means to everybody,” he said.

Mills added that the local players thanked their overseas counterparts for participating in the competition and trusting the security provided.

“The cricket itself would be right up there with one of the top competitions in the world in my opinion because, as a fast-bowler, it’s tough to get into the team sometimes because there are so many good Pakistani fast-bowlers,” said the Quetta Gladiators man. “Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are two of the real superstars of the Pakistan fast-bowling scene and are 17 and 20 I think. They are generally quick-bowlers so there is lot of exciting cricket in Pakistan.”

However, he feels that PSL franchises need to find more big-hitters to take the game to the next level.