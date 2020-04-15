Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Tour de France postponed due to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tour de France postponed due to coronavirus

Photo: AFP

The Tour de France will take place from August 29 to September 20, organisers announced on Wednesday, postponing the race originally slated to start on June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates, the latest ever for the Tour founded in 1903, follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s extension on Monday of a ban on public gatherings until mid-July.

While the news comes as a relief to professional cycling teams and fans, it moves the three-week race out of its traditional slot during the summer holidays where festive roadside crowds of around 12 million would be expected.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Tour de France
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tour de France, Cycling, Coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
India's Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam's cover drives
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam’s cover drives
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Mohammad Yousuf’s conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.