Cricket

Test captain Azhar Ali auctions memorabilia for coronavirus relief funds

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Test skipper Azhar Ali is auctioning his cricket memorabilia to raise funds for the people being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The base price for the items has been set at Rs1 million.

Earlier, Pakistan and Islamabad United cricketer Rumman Raees had raised just over Rs1 million after auctioning some of his cricket equipment and memorabilia.

