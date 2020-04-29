Test captain Azhar Ali auctions memorabilia for coronavirus relief funds

Pakistan’s Test skipper Azhar Ali is auctioning his cricket memorabilia to raise funds for the people being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

I put 2 of my closest belongings on auction with base price of 1 million PKR each to support People suffering due to ongoing crisis. Auction starts now & will close on 11:59PM 05May20. To place bid, text/whatsapp on +923228485173, or msg on my twitter. pic.twitter.com/7BJviamP88 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 28, 2020

The base price for the items has been set at Rs1 million.

Earlier, Pakistan and Islamabad United cricketer Rumman Raees had raised just over Rs1 million after auctioning some of his cricket equipment and memorabilia.