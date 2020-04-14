Steyn heaps praise on Shadab, Babar for their improved performances

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has heaped praise on Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan and Babar Azam for the improvement in their performances.

Steyn played for Islamabad United in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) under the leadership of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

“I thought Shaddy (Shadab) was amazing,” he said while speaking in an interactive session on Islamabad United’s YouTube account. “I was blown away by Shaddy for what he could do with the ball surprisingly. He was amazingly good with the ball and from a batting point of view, he is such a good thinker.”

The Proteas pacer added that Shadab knows how to handle situations and knows the opposition well. “That’s the thing I enjoy in a captain and he was an aggressive captain too, which was really nice. He had this aggressive mindset that I want to take wickets even though the pitches were flat, he would go with the risk-taking option which was great. He stood out for me in the competition.”

The veteran bowler heaped praise on the development of Babar as a player and admitted that he had underestimated his ability.

Babar, during a Test match in 2019, smashed Steyn for 10 boundaries in the space of 31 deliveries.

“I love the fact that Babar came out and he played with that aggressive mindset. I know I bowled him like five half-volleys in a row to give him that opportunity to get that momentum. I remember bowling at SuperSport Park and feeling there was a chance that I could nick him off. I probably underestimated his ability and he hit a couple of good straight and on drives that went down the ground. I thought I would send it wider outside off-stump, get it outside his arm line maybe he’ll nick it off this time and he was able to get on top of that as well.”

Steyn added that Babar had used that innings as a “stepping stone” to let the cricketing world know that he could play at the highest level after taking on a bowler who in his eyes was one of the best. “That is awesome. It’s a cat and mouse thing between players and it’s all back to zero when we play against each other again.”