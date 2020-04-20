Sohaib Maqsood suffers bruises while giving online fitness test

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood suffered bruises while giving an online fitness test for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Maqsood, on his Twitter account, said that he suffered a wound when his table broke while he was completing the drills. He added that it was “just an accident” and managed to complete the test.

He also backed the PCB’s idea of conducting online fitness tests.

That accident happend to me today during the online fitness tests that glass of table fell from the table and cut my knee on the way it was just an accident.i back pcb policy for fitness testings during quarantine which keeps us focus . i m happy i still conpleted all the tests. — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) April 18, 2020

I sent pictures to some docters because they cutt was quite deep as we all are quite scared these days to go the hospitals..it was just an accident .. — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) April 18, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the PCB to test the fitness of its players online as players stay indoors as part of safety measures against the virus.