Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sohaib Maqsood suffers bruises while giving online fitness test

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Sohaib Maqsood suffers bruises while giving online fitness test

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood suffered bruises while giving an online fitness test for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Maqsood, on his Twitter account, said that he suffered a wound when his table broke while he was completing the drills. He added that it was “just an accident” and managed to complete the test.

He also backed the PCB’s idea of conducting online fitness tests.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the PCB to test the fitness of its players online as players stay indoors as part of safety measures against the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Sohaib Maqsood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sohaib Maqsood, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, PCB online fitness test, cricket, coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Lord's recalls Umar Gul's match-winning performance on his birthday
Lord’s recalls Umar Gul’s match-winning performance on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.