Shoaib Akhtar wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar wished Indian counterpart Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

“A very happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar,” Akhtar tweeted. “[He is] arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. It’s a pleasure to have known you, playing with you and against you.”

The Rawalpindi Express added that the on-field battles against the Little Master were treasures of his cricketing career.

The Pakistan pacer and the Indian batsman had engaged in some of the memorable battles on the field.