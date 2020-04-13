Shoaib Akhtar doesn’t see any cricket happening till next year

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes international cricket will not return for a year.

“I don’t see Australia-India series happening,” Akhtar said while speaking with the Press Trust of India. “My assessment is that there won’t be any cricket for the next one year. The T20 World Cup is not going to happen.”

South Africa fast-bowler Dale Steyn had also predicted the postponement of the T20 World Cup in an Instagram chat session.

All cricketing activities across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of people across the world.

Major sporting activities, including this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon, have already been postponed.

Australia managed to host the women’s T20 World Cup but there is uncertainty around the men’s competition in October.