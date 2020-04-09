Shoaib Akhtar calls for Pakistan-India series to raise relief funds

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has suggested a Pakistan-India cricketing series to raise funds for the coronavirus pandemic.

“You must have heard the news that I have proposed,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I want you to comment on it after thinking carefully. I want a cricketing series to take place between Pakistan and India without a crowd.”

The Rawalpindi Express believes that there will be no broadcasting problems for the matches, adding that he doesn’t see anything wrong in organising a three-match limited-overs series.

He added the matches will draw an audience of millions which are staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown. “Look at the amount of funds these matches will generate. How many company will invest in it and they will carry out philanthropy work through it as well.”

The legendary pacer was involved in many Pakistan-India clashes and feels that for the time there will be no losers in a series between the bitter arch-rivals. “Why don’t the two countries earn Rs200-300 million through the series and the money is shared equally between them? In a first, a team will be winning hearts despite losing the fixtures. How about the money is donated to Pakistan if India wins and vice versa?”

Akhtar further stated that the matches will help the two countries fulfill some basic needs. He added that desperate times call for desperate measures and believes a series can be a breakthrough in relationships between the two states.

“Why can’t the two countries be invited for table talks through this diplomacy? Can’t they move forward? Can’t the prime ministers of Pakistan and India come and watch a cricket match together? This can be the most viewed cricketing matches in history.”

He said that the audience from both countries will be happy if India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam score centuries because it will be for welfare and humanitarian purposes.