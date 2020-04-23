Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Shane Watson wishes he played against Wasim Akram

Posted: Apr 23, 2020
Photo Courtesy: thePSLt20/Twitter

Australia cricketer Shane Watson has said he wishes that he played against Pakistan’s fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram.

The veteran cricketer made the statement while speaking in “The Unplayable Podcast”.

“I would have loved to face Wasim Akram in a Test match,” said the all-rounder. “I open the batting with the ball swinging at pace around 150kph both ways.”  

The Quetta Gladiators batsman said that the former Pakistan cricketer still possesses all the skills that made him a legend back in the day.

Watson, who represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), played under the mentorship of Wasim before being selected by Quetta Gladiators.

