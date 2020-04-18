Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik

Australia allrounder Shane Watson has called his Pakistan counterpart Shoaib Malik a “world class performer”.

“Shoaib Malik is and has been for a long period of time, a world class performer in all formats,” the veteran Australia cricketer stated in reply to a question on how he found his Pakistani counterpart as an allrounder. “He is a very dependable batsmen against all types of bowling in all conditions and he has great skill and guile with his bowling.”

He also called Malik a “super sweet guy”.

Shoaib Malik and Shane Watson have both played numerous games against each other in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Malik has been part of the Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi whereas the latter has represented the Quetta Gladiators.