Shan Masood laments Pakistan’s inability to produce outstanding openers

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has said that the side has to be patient with defeats if they are to produce good opening batsmen, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“We need to be patient after suffering defeats if we are to head in the right direction in terms of producing opening batsmen,” Shan said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We tend to concentrate on things that happen in the short-term and remain hopeful for instant results at the same time. Players cannot be made through this formula. They need to be given some time.”

He added that international stars have the home advantage that Pakistan haven’t had for the past 10 years. “We have begun performing at home recently but the number of games has been very small.”

The batsman went on to say that conditions have an impact on team performances and feels conditions in the UAE made it difficult for the side.