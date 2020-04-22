Shahid Afridi says helping the needy is his top priority

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that helping the needy is his top priority at the moment.

“My first priority is to serve those who find it difficult to make ends meet,” the former captain said while distributing food items. “Nothing gives you more peace helping those in need. We can’t abandon them during this time of crisis.”

He added that the country is reeling from the pandemic and labourers as well as traders have been affected, adding that he will try to help the people as much as he can.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshehra Kashif Zulfikar, Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Beenish Iqbal and Colonel Khalid from Pakistan Army were also present during the ration distributing ceremony.