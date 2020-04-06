Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Shahid Afridi hails Shan Masood’s T20 improvement

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/Twitter

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi praised the T20 performances of his Multan Sultans skipper Shan Masood and has urged him to improve his game further during the lockdown.

Shan Masood posted a video of himself watching Shahid Afridi hitting sixes against former Australian quick Glenn McGrath.

“Look what I found,” Shan tweeted while tagging Afridi on the post.

Shan led Multan Sultans to the top of the Pakistan Super League table, impressing with both his batting and his captaincy, before the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Afridi, in his reply, advised Shan to work on his game while staying indoors amid the coronavirus and praised him for his recent performances.

“Good going Shan, making full use of staying at home!,” he tweeted. “And yes you have improved greatly as a T20 player.”

The veteran cricketer added that watching his innings will help him perform better.

