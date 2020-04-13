Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Shaheen Afridi says bowling to Babar Azam is a ‘pleasure’

Posted: Apr 13, 2020
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler has named his T20 skipper Babar Azam as the most difficult batsman to bowl to in the Pakistan Super League, with the Lahore Qalandars pace spearhead set to take on the Karachi Kings opener in their knockout clash when the league resumes.

“Amongst all the world’s top batsmen and also in the PSL, Babar Azam is my favourite and he was also the most difficult batsman I had the chance to bowl to during the PSL,” Shaheen said in an exclusive interview with PakPassion. “I really enjoy watching him play the way he does and since I share a dressing room with him as well, I have had the pleasure of seeing him improve further and become one of the top batsmen in all formats of the game. So, it’s always a pleasure and very satisfying when I was able to bowl to him.”

He said that all players get to enjoy while playing against one another in the 20-over tournament. “All Pakistan players playing in the PSL are friends and enjoy playing against each other but to me, the whole fun of playing cricket is about the competition. The fact is that we do always look forward to competing with each other and look to outplay each other as this also helps us to become better players which will eventually help us in our international careers too. Simply speaking, if I know how to bowl well to a number-one ranked batsman like Babar Azam, then I can also do the same to a similar batsman from a different country as well.”

He credited the PSL for the improvements in his performances and his development as a player, adding that it will help him perform well in the T20 Blast with Hampshire.

Shaheen went on to say that he is working on philanthropic activities while also trying to stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown. “This is a very tough time that we are all enduring due to the Coronavirus and I pray to the Almighty that we overcome this problem as soon as we can. I spend the day helping out people who are less fortunate than me as they need assistance and I have also been honoured to be helping out the Shahid Afridi Foundation and other NGOs in distributing supplies in rural areas. I have a small gym setup at home which I also use to stay fit as that’s all we can do for now. I suppose the only positive aspect of this situation is that I am able to spend more time with my family which would not be possible if cricket was still being played.”

