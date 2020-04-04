Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Cricket

Shadab names Steven Smith, Rohit Sharma his most difficult batsmen

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has named Australia’s Steve Smith and India’s Rohit Sharma as the two most difficult batsmen he has ever bowled to.

I bowled to Smith in Australia where the ball doesn’t spin much,” Shadab said during a live chat session on Islamabad United’s YouTube channel. “But I find Rohit Sharma difficult after him because the margin of error while bowling to him is very small. You will be hit for sixes if you bowl in his zone.”

Shadab named his international teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi as currently the best bowler around while Australia’s Steve Smith is the world’s batsman for the Islamabad skipper.

Shadab performed well with the bat after promoting himself up the order and said his experience in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) helped him.

“I just changed my position in the side. It was the best decision of my career to play in the BPL because I could not feature for the first couple of games but I practiced with the bat for three to four hours against good bowlers in the nets there.”

He added that his confidence grew after performing well. “You just need to believe in yourself.”

The all-rounder said that he was trying to persuade everyone to make him bat at number three.

Shadab said that he enjoyed leading the former champions. “There has been an improvement in my performances and I believe that I perform well while being under pressure.”

RELATED STORIES
 

