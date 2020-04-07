Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq posted an adorable video of himself after getting a make-over from his daughter.

“She is the make-up artist,” Saqlain said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “Couple of years back, she had done my make-up. I had put that one down on Twitter (and) you guys really liked it. Today, she forcefully said to me (that) she wants to play with me.”

The former cricketer added that he and his family are under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and asked others to take safety measures against the virus as well and ‘stay beautiful’.

Pakistan Saqlain Mushtaq
 
