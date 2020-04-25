Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sana Mir retires from international cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sana Mir retires from international cricket

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s prolific female cricketer Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday. 

Her international career has spanned over 15 years in which she represented the country in 226 fixtures. She led the side in 137 games.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years,” Mir said according to a PCB press release. 

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women’s cricket. I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage.”

She added that she became friends with some amazing players in women’s cricket. “Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing.”

The Pakistani cricketer is one of the only players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. She also led the side in two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016). She is also a representative of the ICC Women’s Committee.

Mir was part of Pakistan team which won the gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She was named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade and was also honoured with the Game Changer Award by Asia Society .

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Sana Mir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sana Mir, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan women's cricket team, Women's cricket
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Shane Watson heaps praise on Shoaib Malik
Ata-ur-Rehman accuses Najam Sethi of victimizing him
Ata-ur-Rehman accuses Najam Sethi of victimizing him
Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen...
Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen list
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.