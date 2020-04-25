Sana Mir retires from international cricket

Pakistan’s prolific female cricketer Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

Her international career has spanned over 15 years in which she represented the country in 226 fixtures. She led the side in 137 games.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving me an opportunity to serve my country for 15 years,” Mir said according to a PCB press release.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege. I extend my gratitude to all the support staff, players, ground staff and everyone behind the scenes for their contribution in my career and development of women’s cricket. I also want to thank my family and mentors who provided unconditional support that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of representing Pakistan at a global stage.”

She added that she became friends with some amazing players in women’s cricket. “Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing.”

The Pakistani cricketer is one of the only players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. She also led the side in two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016). She is also a representative of the ICC Women’s Committee.

Mir was part of Pakistan team which won the gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She was named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade and was also honoured with the Game Changer Award by Asia Society .