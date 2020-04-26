Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Former Test batsman wants to fully cooperate with authorities

Former Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik, who was banned in 2000 for match-fixing, has apologised to cricket fans and has asked to be reinstated back into the cricketing fold.

“I want to apologise to all fans of cricket if my actions have hurt them,” said the middle-order legend. “I want to assure the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board of my complete cooperation."

Malik was an integral part of the Pakistan side during his heydays and had recently said that he wants to serve again, having seen his life ban lifted by courts in 2008.

The PCB had stated that they were averse to the idea of involving Malik in their activities since he seemed unwilling to cooperate.

"There were outstanding and serious questions with regard to his [Malik's] integrity," PCB’s legal attorney Tafazzul Rizvi told ESPNcricinfo. "He was given a transcript to clarify but he never returned even after repeated calls."

However, the former right-handed batsman has said that he is now willing to completely cooperate with the authorities.

“Cricket is all I know, that is all I have been doing since I was eight,” said the 57-year-old. “Cricket is my bread and butter. I would like to make an appeal that, according to human rights laws, I am also treated with kindness like others are. I am ready to comply by the laws and procedures of the ICC and the PCB.”

