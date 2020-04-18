Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?

Posted: Apr 18, 2020
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Remember when Miandad won Pakistan the Australasia Cup in style?

Photo: AFP

Javed Miandad is one of the finest batsmen to have been produced and his memorable last-ball six to win the 1986 Australasia Cup final against India is still one of the most celebrated moment of the game.

That awe-inspiring moment was on April 18, 1986.

Pakistan required 13 runs to win with two wickets in hand. Miandad was at the crease with all-rounder Wasim Akram at the other hand.

Chetan Sharma was given the responsibility of bowling the crucial last over of the game, which was going to and forth at the moment. Akram was run out at the non-strikers end as the Pakistani batsmen went to take the second run. Miandad managed a boundary on the second delivery.

A brilliant piece of fielding brought Zulqarnain to the strike and he was bowled on the very first ball. Tauseef Ahmed came out to bat and completed a run after the Indian side missed a run out opportunity to win the match.

Requiring a boundary to win, Sharma bowled a low full toss at Miandad’s legs and the Pakistani batting maestro smashed the bowler for half-a-dozen.

The Pakistani crowd in the stands went into a frenzy whereas some fans even rushed on to the ground to celebrate with the players.

The cricketing fraternity in Pakistan has paid homage to the cricket legend on their Twitter account

Miandad’s last-ball six is one of the stellar moments in the Pakistan-India cricketing rivalry.

Australasia Cup India javed miandad Pakistan
 
