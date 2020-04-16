Ramiz Raja wants more youngsters in Pakistan’s limited-overs squads

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has called for more young players in the side in limited-overs cricket.

The cricketer-turned commentator made the statement while speaking in an ESPNcricinfo podcast with Indian counterpart Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Pakistan need to introduce young blood in white-ball cricket,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. There’s no point in going to the have-beens.”

He added that the shortest format makes players want to play in Test cricket. “I think it’s a mindset which has to change.”

Raja went on to say that how would the players know they have a place in the side in the future if they are not exposed to the shorter version of the game.

The former cricketer said that Pakistan always go with experienced players in their World Cup squads. “I can understand the value of experience but I feel that there is a lot of space for young players to come and do well.”

He added that there has to be a balance where you don’t rely too much on experience and make the side completely dependent on veteran cricketers.

Ramiz was recently involved in a public spat with Pakistan’s veteran duo of Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik after he urged them to retire gracefully.