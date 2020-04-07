Ramiz Raja feels Malik, Hafeez should retire with grace

World Cup winner and commentator Ramiz Raja believes that the retirement of veteran cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez can be beneficial for Pakistan and feels they should retire with respect and grace.

“They should bid farewell to the sport with with respect and grace,” Raja said in a video conference. “I don’t make personal comments as it clashes with my assignments. They have served their country well but its time they retire from international cricket.”

He added that the duo should help new cricketers to step up, adding that all sides must eventually move forward with a fresh crop of players.

Hafeez made his return to the T20I side in February and has said he plans on stepping down from the international game after the T20 World Cup in Australia that is now under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.