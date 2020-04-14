Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Cricket

Rabada wishes to be part of PSL in the future

Posted: Apr 14, 2020
Photo: AFP

South Africa’s star fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada wants to be a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the future.

“I would love to one day,” he replied to a question regarding his participation in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition in a question and answer session.

He added that he could not take part in the previous editions as it clashed with other commitments such as Mzansi Super League (MSL) and international duties.

The Proteas pacer said he wanted to play in as many overseas leagues as possible. “Perhaps, the less international cricket I play over time, the more I can go to these leagues. That will be a fun way to end your career.”

